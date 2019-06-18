South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala On Kwazulu-Natal Lekgotla

press release

Growing the economy, job creation and an improved delivery of basic services are expected to feature prominently in KwaZulu-Natal Government's programme of action currently being crafted at the three-day provincial government Lekgotla which began today in Durban.

Mr Sihle Zikalala, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal described the Lekgotla as highly important, adding that MECs, Heads of Departments, CEOs of state owned entities and mayors would develop and adopt a clear service delivery plan.

"We are here to engage and adopt a service delivery plan that must be essentially informed by the ANC's electoral mandate, the National Development Plan, as well as the Provincial Growth and Development Plan," said Mr Zikalala.

The Lekgotla deliberations would also be guided by the urgent need to lift people out of the degrading, triple scourges of unemployment, poverty and inequality, he added.

"Our people have made it clear what they want from us government. Our duty is to ensure that we develop a clear implementation plan to ensure that we respond to their needs. My view is that it should not be business as usual,"

The service delivery implementation plan would not produce the desired results if there is no proper monitoring of performance of government departments and municipalities," Mr Zikalala stressed.

"We will monitor performance vigorously. We will facilitate the process of regular reporting and the monitoring of progress against the agreed targets. We have also taken a decision to conduct a skills audit to identify the existing skills within government and the skills we will need in future. We want people to perform their duties diligently and with dedication."

Mr Zikalala said the Provincial Executive Committee would, as part of the Lekgotla, have an interactive session with the captains of industry on Wednesday to unpack the provincial government's plans to grow the economy.

"We strongly believe that working together with the business sector, we will be able to take the province to greater heights and create the much needed jobs."

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier