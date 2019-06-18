Nigeria: Cooking Gas Prices Decline By 1.7%

Prices of Petroleum products across the 36 states of the federation witnessed a significant decline in the month of May, 2019, with the price of cooking gas decreasing by 1.7 percent.

Nigerian Bureau of Statistic, NBS, said in its latest report on the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, stated that the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for LPG, popularly known as cooking gas, decreased by -0.90 percent month-on-month and -2.13 percent year-on-year to N2,028.04 in May 2019 from N2,046.53 in April 2019.

Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by -0.79 percent month-on-month and -1.82 percent year-on-year to N4,220.44 in May 2019 from N4,253.91 in April 2019.

A breakdown of the prices at various states, showed that, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Adamawa and Bauchi (N2,500.00), Yobe (N2375.00) and Borno (N2,342.86).

The NBS further stated that, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Edo, Abuja and Ebonyi, which sold the product at N1,714, N1,675, and N1,667 respectively.

While Bayelsa (N4,690.00), Akwa Ibom (N4,611.67) and Enugu (N4,608.33) recorded the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG, Katsina (N3,842.86), Kano (N3,825.00) and Ekiti (N3,806.25) sold the least.