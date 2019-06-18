South Africa - Bafana Bafana, Ready to Go Places

Contrary to other African national football teams, South Africa soccer coach Stuart Baxter has placed his confidence on home-based players. Of the 23man-squad made public on June 9, seventeen are players plying their trade in the country, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits contributing four players each, seconded by Kaizer Chiefs.

A closed look at the squad, one can easily notice that the South African soccer technician Stuart Baxter has retained most of the players that participated during the AFCON qualifiers with goalkeepers being Darren Keet, Ronwen Williams and Bruce Bvuma. He has kept the bulk of his defenders and midfielders while the strike force will be spearheaded by Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba, Lars Veldwijk, Lebogang Maboe and Sibusiso Vilakazi. To further their preparation, the team is currently in Dubai where they are according to the assistant coach Molefi Ntseki working on the tactical endurance in terms of how they want to play' attack and defend.

They are expected to play against Ghana in an international friendly before heading to Egypt where they will play another friendly. The 1996 Champion who have been drawn in Group D in what has been termed the 'Group of Death' will get their tournament started against the Ivory Coast on Monday, June 24 in Cairo before playing at the same venue on Friday, June 28 against Namibia. They then round off the group stage with a match against Morocco on Monday, July 1, 2019.