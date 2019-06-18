Africa: Ivory Coast - Seeking a Third Continental Trophy

The star-studded West African soccer giant have enough reasons to hope.

The Elephants of Ivory Coast will in a few days kick start another campaign to grab Africa's most coveted football trophy. Since the start of the tournament, the West African team have mounted the podium twice after defeating Ghana in 1992 and 2015 on penalties respectively. Four years after, the Elephants have been fighting fruitless battles in the soccer forest despite harbouring a rich repertoire of African soccer talents in foreign competitions like Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, Didier Zokoro. Though the Ivoirians emerged second during the qualification phase of the competition behind Guinea, they believe with their current squad, they can go places in the tournament.

Under the technical expertise of a son of the soil Ibrahim Kamara, the Elephants are doing everything they can to mount the podium for the third time. For this to happen, head coach Ibrahim Kamara on Sunday, June 9, 2019 made public his 23-man squad with some notable absentees. At the defense, Manchester United centre defender Eric Bertrand Bailly is out due to injury. Parma forward Gervais Yao Kouassi and Levante midfielder Cheick Kader Doukouré are also missing in the squad.

Despite incessant critics that the squad is inundated by tired and lack of form players, captain Serge Aurier and team mates have been assuring fans that they can count on them as they keep sharpening skills. Drawn in Group D, the Ivoirians will start their mission in the 2019 AFCON by facing South Africa on 24 June, meets Morocco on 28 and round off her group phase against Namibia on the 1 of July, 2019.

AFCON history: won in 1992 and 2015