17 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Garaham Inspects National Council for Cultural Heritage

Khartoum — Undersecretary of Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Dr Garaham Abdul-Gadir paid an inspection visit to the National Council for Cultural Heritage and got acquainted with its work within framework of current situation the country is experiencing.

The undersecretary lauded achievements made by the council and urged it to continue work to promote the Sudanese culture and heritage.

He also commended the council efforts on gathering , documentation and archiving the Sudanese heritage.

Secretary-General of the National Council for Cultural Heritage, Dr Asaad Abdul-Rahman , for his part, presented a full review about work of the council.

