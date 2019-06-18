17 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NFC Rejects Transfer of Negotiations to Outside Sudan

Khartoum — The National Front for Change(NFC) Has rejected a proposal on moving talks between the transitional military council and the forces of freedom and change to outside the country and described it as illogical.

NFC information secretary, Hassan Abdul-Hameed told SUNA that the proposal was a step towards internationalization of the Sudanese issue which , he affirmed, is completely rejected.

Hassan called for formation of the coming transitional government according to political consensus and not from one faction and hoped that the military council and the forces of freedom and change reach agreement.

He called the political forces to reach consensus over outstanding issues before the end of current month to put an end to the Sudanese political crisis.

