17 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Burhan Heads to Chad

Khartoum — Chairman of Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan left Monday morning to Chad in a brief visit durig which he will meet Chadian president, Idris Deby.

He was seen off at Khartoum airport by the TMC deputy chairman, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and a number of TMC members and officials

Lt. Gen Al-Burhan is accompanied by the Secretary-General of the Presidential Palace, Lt. Gen Mohammed Ali Ibrahim, and a number of military leaders.

It is worth mentioning that Chad maitians strong ties with Sudan at official and people's levels and that the two countries have struck a numbre of cooperation agreements covering various fields , the most important of the m was agreement on military cooperation under which a joint Sudanese-Chadian force was established to preserve security along the joint borders.

SUNA notes that the visit of Chairman of Transitional Military Council to Chad is a part of the Council's contacts with the neighboring and regional countries to create the political climate for entering into interim period nd smooth move to civil rule in Sudan.

