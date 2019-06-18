Somalia: PM, Praises Security Forces for Bravery in Face of Twin Attacks in Mogadishu

Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Khaire praised the security forces in Mogadishu for their selfless and bravery in responding to terror attacks that hit Mogadishu on Saturday 15, June 2019.

Khaire speaking at the scene of the two bomb attacks-Sayidka and KM4, he lauded security forces for their heroic efforts by putting their lives in the line for the safety of their country. He noted their efforts to secure Somalia citizenry will be rewarded.

The first bomb went off at about 2 pm in Sayidka junction near the Lower House killing 9 people on the spot while the second one exploded shortly after the first one at KM4 when security forces ordered a minivan to stop at a check point.