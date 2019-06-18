Sierra Leone: HRCSL And Legal Aid Board Strengthen Partnership

Executive Director of LAB, Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles in discussion with human rights commissioners

Commissioners of the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) have engaged the Legal Aid Board (LAB) in a bid to strengthen their existing partnership.

The visit on Thursday June 13, 2019, was part of the commission's strategy of engaging relevant stakeholders in the field of human rights to ensure the successful promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

Director of LAB, Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles, congratulated the new commissioners on their appointments and hope for a better partnership in the future.

She acknowledged the partnership that exists between the HRCSL and the LAB, noting that the two institutions have been collaborating on referrals cases.

She informed the commissioners that they will be launching a campaign to reduced lawlessness and promote access to justice, which they hope the commission will partake.

In her reaction, Commissioner Simite Lavaly stated that she was pleased with the work LAB was doing, as well as for the collaboration that had existed between the two institutions.

She recommended for a monthly meeting to be conducted between the two institutions as a way to dialogue in a structured manner on issues regarding access to justice.

The Commissioner suggested for a research on causes of violence in the country and measures to be put in place for its intended decrease.

The LAB Executive Director proposed that the two institutions do a joint position letter for the construction of human rights friendly Correctional Centres across the country.

Vice Chairperson of HRCSL, Victor I. Lansana urged the two institutions to work collaboratively in the areas of public education and human rights as according to him, sensitization was key because most people want to claim their rights but do not know that there are corresponding responsibilities.