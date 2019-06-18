Zimbabwe: Govt Launches Zim Health Situation Room

Government has launched the Zimbabwe Health Situation Room to effectively and efficiently manage a multi-sectoral AIDS response and track its progress towards health coverage targets.

Speaking during the launch in Harare last Friday, Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo said the Health Situation Room will improve existing health information systems and make e-health strategy a reality.

"Zimbabwe Situation Room will support Government and civil society institutions alike to effectively and efficiently manage a multi-sectoral AIDS response.

"This indeed places Zimbabwe at a better position to track its progress towards its universal health coverage targets.

"The Health Situation Room is a perfect illustration on how we can through good use of technology improve the use of our existing health information systems and make our e-health strategy a reality," he said.

He said the Zimbabwe HIV and Health Situation Room also aims to simplify communications between policy-makers and implementers to help the country reach its health targets.

Minister Moyo commended the innovation saying it will enable Government to understand the context in which it operates in mitigating HIV/AIDS challenges.

"In order to improve access to health services by the people who need them most, the HIV and Health Situation Room aims to speed up and streamline communications between policy-makers and implementers to help Zimbabwe stay on track to reach its national HIV and health targets, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals on ending AIDS by 2030."

"Despite good progress that has been made in tackling the epidemic Zimbabwe still needs innovations especially through technology that makes access and use of data sample. The innovation as presented looks very promising to enable us understand the context in which we are operating," Dr Moyo said.

Speaking at the same event, UNAIDS deputy executive director Mrs Shannon Hader said they would continue supporting Zimbabwe in implementing HIV treatment guide- lines.

"As UNAIDS, we will continue assisting Zimbabwe on all aspects such as the health aspect by implementing HIV/AIDS treatment guidelines and also on issues of gender based violence.

"Since 2010 we have seen that Zimbabwe has the power to lead. The Health Situation Room helps in providing data that allows the country to reach health targets more effectively. Policy and decision-makers will have accurate time on HIV prevalence," she said.