Zimbabwe: NGOs Urged to Work With Govt On Idai Aid

Photo: New Zimbabwe

Local Governance Minister July Moyo.

THE Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing has urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and development partners to submit their budgets in relation to Cyclone Idai aid to improve transparency.

Represented by the Director for Civil Protection, Mr Nathan Nkomo, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said Government had specified areas that needed urgent aid, which include water, sanitation, education, roads, infrastructure and power.

"NGOs, development partners and the Government need to work as a team in distributing and indicating who is operating in a certain area so that we record the developments in fixing the damage caused by Cyclone Idai," he said.

Minister Moyo said Government should lead the projects, while NGOs and the development partners will then come in with their aid and all stakeholders move as a team.

"There is also need for transparency on the selection of beneficiaries who are getting food and non-food items because there are reports that those who are getting aid do not need the aid or they are relatives of the suppliers."

Minister Moyo called for equal distribution of the aid.

"We need to sit down as Government and its partners and agree on the aid certain households need in relation to the number of people in that family so that the number of items received by a family will match with the number of children in the family to perfect our system where it is necessary," he said.

"There must be harmony between the Government and the NGOs to ensure that the NGOs play a significant role in managing the distribution of service delivery."

Minister Moyo urged NGOs to submit statistics of food items and non-food items distributed to areas affected by the cyclone to Government.

"The NGOs must respect the existing Government structures and they must declare their budget to the Government and clarify the area they want to provide aid to reduce overloading resources in one area whilst other areas are ignored," he said.

Meanwhile, civil servants who were affected by tyhe cyclone in Chimanimani have appealed to Government to grant them paid leave to enable them to recover from the losses they incurred as well as the psychological trauma they went through, writes Wimbainashe Zhakata.

This came up during the Cyclone Idai Provincial Dialogue Meeting held in Mutare last week.

The meeting was meant to provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss issues on the restoration of Chimanimani district following the cyclone disaster.

The meeting was attended by various Government officials, chiefs and development partners.

Manicaland provincial administrator Mr Edgar Seenza, who chaired the meeting, said the province was in agreement with the request.

"Government is aware that there were employees who were affected. We looked through that and Government will do something about it. We have also noted the paid leave recommendation. However, Government is planning to do more concerning workers who were affected during the cyclone," he said.

Mr Seenza said there was need to increase psycho-social support especially to employees who worked during cyclone.