Zimbabwe: Matutu Warns Cartels

Photo: Cassidy Wehondo/Zanu-PF

Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Mathuthu flanked by Cape District Youth League Chairperson Gibson Karimakuenda and Secretary For Administration Shingirirai Murire.

The Zanu-PF Youth League has said it will expose all corrupt business institutions, associations and individuals who are prejudicing the national economy.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF deputy secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Lewis Matutu said it was time to shame those involved in shady deals at the expense of the majority.

"As the vanguard of the party, the Youth League cannot leave President Emmerson Mnangagwa alone to fight the cartels in the economy," he said. "We are fully aware of all the corrupt cartels and very soon we will be exposing the rogue elements."

Cde Matutu said there were some senior Government officials and party members crippling the economy through underhand dealings.

"If people are corrupt they have to be known so that they can be dealt with as soon as possible," he said. "We cannot leave the President alone to deal with such cases, yet he has other business to work on. It is our responsibility as young people to support the move that the President has taken. We are going to expose those people involved in corruption."

Cde Matutu called the business community to toe the line in adhering to Government policy.

"Some business organisations are involved in price madness as a way of sabotaging the economy," he said. "Currently, there are artificial shortages of bread on the market, yet the business community claims to be patriotic.

"We have individuals who are very corrupt who have decided to hold the country hostage and we are going to deal with those people."

Cde Matutu called on Zimbabweans to be resilient under the current economic conditions and come up with solutions.

Zanu-PF Youth League secretary for administration Cde Tendai Chirau said those with multiple farms should surrender them so that the youths also benefit from the land reform exercise.

He said former First Lady Grace Mugabe should surrender some of her farms to Government for redistribution, following revelations that she owns 16 of them.

On his Facebook account Cde Chirau said: "Assuming that each of the 16 farms has 1 000 hectares, that's a total of 16 000 hectares owned by one person.

"The farms should as a matter of urgency be repossessed and distributed to the youth. For example, if each youth is given at least 10 hectares, a total of 1 600 could have been empowered."