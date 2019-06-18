18 June 2019

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: We Fought a Good Fight, but the Gap At This Level Showed - Desiree Ellis

Tagged:

Related Topics

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis says she is proud of her charges despite failing to proceed to the last 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup currently underway in France.

South Africa lost 4-0 to Germany in the final group stages match that took place on Monday, 17 June at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Three goals in the first half and one more in the second stanza were enough for the two time world champions - who won three out of three, while Banyana Banyana suffered their third defeat in a row.

The first was against Spain (3-1), followed by China (1-0) - and all three are through to the second round.

Here is what Ellis had to say:

South Africa

Headscarf Case - 'As the Defence Force, We Have One Culture' - SANDF

As a Muslim member of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) prepares for a disciplinary hearing over her refusal to… Read more »

Read the original article on SAFA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.