South Africa: We Fought a Good Fight, but the Gap At This Level Showed - Desiree Ellis

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis says she is proud of her charges despite failing to proceed to the last 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup currently underway in France.

South Africa lost 4-0 to Germany in the final group stages match that took place on Monday, 17 June at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Three goals in the first half and one more in the second stanza were enough for the two time world champions - who won three out of three, while Banyana Banyana suffered their third defeat in a row.

The first was against Spain (3-1), followed by China (1-0) - and all three are through to the second round.

Here is what Ellis had to say: