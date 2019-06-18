Malawi: Entertainers Promotions Welcomes Kwesta in Winter All-White Party

The Entertainers Promotions (EP) is expected to welcome renowned South African rapper and song writer Kwesta in the forthcoming winter all-white party slated for Lilongwe on July 26.

Kwetsa: Headliner at the all-white party

Kwesta, real name Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, will be a headliner at the party which EP is celebrating 30 years of bringing entertainment closer home, with international music festivals therein.

Confirming the artist's booking, EP Director Tonderai Banda said his performance will be followed with the historical displays of the 30 year old journey the company has gone through in the entertainment industry.

"Kwesta's choice was not by us, but we gave the fans who have been with us all along to choose between him and Jah Prazah after a thorough survey within the region. We need to give our fans what they want, we need to give them their choice so that we should have maximum entertainment during the day," said Banda who indicated that the party will be held at Peak Gardens.

Born in 1988, Kwesta is currently signed to his own company known as Rap lyf with co-founder Kid X and has had his third album DaKAR II released in 2016.

The 3 decades journey

Rating the three decades journey, Tonderai said despite all the ups and downs, it has been a five star project.

"It's not easy for us to survive the 30 years, we have had a lot of competitors who came into the industry stronger but they still called it quit and left us in the game. A lot other people joined with strongholds but we maintained our quality and survived," said Banda who took over from his father Jai, also known as Mr Entertainer, who run the company for 25 years.

So far, Banda said the industry has improved very well in terms of music production both in audios and videos and quality equipment which has seen things reaching greater heights.

"We have successfully worked with a lot of good artists both locally and internationally like Lucius Banda, Black Missionaries, the late Bright Nkhata, Billy Kaunda and many others, about 80 percent locally. We have also invested much into good equipment, technology and presentation which has seen as maintain our household shows like Reggae by Foot, Sound and Light festival as well as the Phungwee being relevant to our fans out there up to date," he said.