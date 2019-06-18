Cameroon: Ghanaian President Writes to Paul Biya

The country's Minister of National Security handed the sealed message to Cameroon's Head of State on Friday June 14, 2019 during an audience granted him at the State House

Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, has written to his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya, on an undisclosed subject. Ghana's Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapah, envoy of the country's President, handed the sealed message to Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya during an audience granted him at the State House on June 14, 2019. Speaking to the press after the over one-hour discussions with President Biya, Minister Albert Kan-Dapah said, "I came here to present a special letter from my President to His Excellency, Paul Biya, President of Cameroon."

Although the content of the message was not disclosed, the Ghanaian President's envoy stated how delighted he was to meet with the Cameroonian leader whom he qualified as a wise man, "well known and regarded in the continent." However, beyond the message he had to convey, the audience, he disclosed, gave the two men an opportunity to discuss on a wide-range of issues. "With my background, we also discussed security issues in Africa and particularly in the sub region and His Excellency has underscored the need for the security and intelligence agencies in the sub region to work together and to always have in mind that yes we can do it on our own but if we come together to protect our sub region we can do it even better."

He said he will obviously be conveying the message back not only to the President of Ghana but also to the people of Ghana and the security and intelligence agencies that he heads in Ghana. Reacting on the decision by Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, the world's two largest cocoa producers supplying two-thirds of global output, to withhold further exports of their beans in a bid to raise the world market price, the Ghanaian Minister for National Security said the decision benefits all cocoa producers across the globe. "It was a fair demand from us to other stakeholders of the cocoa sector. We did it knowing that the benefits will not only accrue to Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire but to other cocoa producing countries as well," he said.

The Ghanaian Minister added that even before the two countries went into discussions on the decision, they had made necessary consultations with countries like Cameroon which he disclosed gave her blessings. "We are delighted that we were able to take the decision and I can assure you that it will be to the ultimate benefit of all cocoa producing countries in the continent. We deserve it," Minister Albert Kan-Dapah observed. Cameroon and Ghana share mul tifaceted relations rooted on mutual trust.

By virtue of the two countries being members of the Commonwealth, for instance, sharing ideas on how to handle common enemies like insecurity can always be mutually beneficial. And the warm reception accorded the envoy of President Nana Akufo-Addo at Cameroon's State House tells of the existing mutual trust and was as well reminiscent of Cameroon's warm hospitality. He was received on arrival by the Chief of State Protocol, Simon Pierre Bikelé, and welcome at the entrance to Unity Palace by the Minister, Director of Civil Cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, before being led to the third floor office of the Head of State by the State Protocol. His departure witnessed the same conviviality.