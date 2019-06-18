Africa: 2020 CHAN, 2021 AFCON - PM States Cameroon's Determination

This was in the course of a question and answer session during the plenary sitting of the National Assembly chaired by the House Speaker, Cavaye Yeguié Djibril on June 14.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on June 14, 2019 at the National Assembly confirmed Cameroon's readiness and determination to host the African Nations Football Championship called CHAN TOTAL 2020 and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) dubbed TOTAL 2021. The Head of Government gave the assurance to Members of Parliament as he answered a question from Hon. Nzognuo Fotsa Ngong of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) party during a question and answer plenary sitting chaired by the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguié Djibril in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata.

The MP questioned the government on the measures taken to ensure Cameroon successfully hosts the tournaments and equally demanded a balance sheet on the state of realisation of projects which were to be completed on March 31, 2019 in relation to AFCON 2019 which Cameroon unfortunately will no longer host due to a shift in date by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) authorities. In his response, the PM said the question acts as a wakeup call to vigilance and the commitment taken by the country. "Indeed, Hon. Nzognuo question is a wakeup call for vigilance and to honour the commitments taken by our country. As you are all aware, the Head of State took a solemn commitment to organise the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) which holds the rights for the organisation of AFCON decided to shift the date of this event.

Accordingly, AFCON will now be held in Cameroon in 2021. Since then, the CAF authorities have constantly confirmed this shift of date and on several occasions there have applauded the efforts and sacrifices our country has made towards organising this continental football festival," the PM stated. Infrastructure As concerns infrastructures and other projects earmarked to host the competition, the PM said some are in progress with several others being completed and already in use. "The debate as to whether our country is able to organise the CHAN and the AFCON should in my humble opinion be now laid to rest. As concerns operational monitoring, a consultative framework exists bringing together contractors and other stakeholders responsible for the execution of targeted projects... .

With the CHAN 2020 and AFCON 2021 organising bodies in place, final infrastructural adjustments are in progress. Several infrastructures are also in use on the different competition sites," Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute clarified. He further justified his response by saying the championships will leave behind a tremendous legacy for Cameroon. "It is worth noting that the CHAN and AFCON will leave behind a tremendous legacy including ultra-modern sports complexes and stadium, newly constructed access roads, newly constructed or rehabilitated hotels, renovated airports, all of which have built in state-of-the-art security systems," he stated. Tournaments Management Committee To buttress his point on the determination and preparedness of Cameroon to host both football jamboree, the Prime Minister cited the June 4, 2019 presidential decree creating a committee in charge of the effective organisation of the African Nations Football Championship in 2020 and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 abbreviated COCAN 20-21. "Last June 4, the President of the Republic signed a decree on the establishment, organisation and functioning of the Local Organising Committee of the Africa Nations Football Championship TOTAL CHAN and the Africa Football Cup of Nations, TOTAL AFCON 2021.With the CHAN 2020 and AFCON 2021 organising bodies in place, final infrastructural adjustments are in progress," he edified.

The PM added that on the instructions of the Head of State, His Excellency Paul Biya, the government of the republic has maintained and even quickened the pace of preparations for this events. General Mobilisation While pleading on the mobilisation of all for the organisation of the competitions, he presented government's appreciation to national and international developers for the spontaneous response following the shift in date by the CAF authorities from 2019 to 2021. "On behalf of the government, I appeal on the general mobilisation of all and sundry so that these sports events I just mentioned should be conducted under the best possible conditions.

I am convinced that the people's representatives that you are will contribute to rallying the whole nation to achieve this goal," the PM urged the MPs. He noted that government is indeed grateful to all stakeholders who have been actively involved since the commencement of vast projects connected with the smooth organisa tion of the continental football competition, the first fruits of which according to him are already very visible. "The government is also satisfied with the spontaneous and high minded commitment of local and foreign private developers who took steps to live up to the expectations of Cameroon and CAF. The State also provided significant support to some of these developers. To all intends and purposes, the CHAN 2020 to be played on the AFCON 2021 sites would be a wonderful opportunity for mass mobilisation," he stated.