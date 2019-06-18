Sudan: Military Investigation Into Breakup of Sit-in Khartoum Completed

Khartoum — The spokesman for the military investigation committee into the events at the sit-in in front of the General Command in Khartoum on June 3, Brigadier Abdelrahim Badreldin, has announced that the investigation has been completed. The breakup was not ordered by the Transitional Military Council, he claimed.

Badreldin stated that the committee has discovered the involvement of a number of officers of different ranks. He claimed that those breaking up the sit-in were meant to clean up a nearby area called 'Colombia', where there is a lot of drugs dealing.

He said that the area of sit-in was entered without instructions from the competent authorities, being the Transitional Military Council.

Technical investigations

Badreldin claimed that several technical investigations have not reached the military investigation committee yet. He talked about detailed reports from various prosecution departments concerning forensic medicine, forensic evidence and statistics, and complementary reports from police departments in Khartoum, which monitored the events.

Lawyer El Muez Hadra said that one party is clearly lying to the local and international public opinion, which makes the formation of an impartial international commission of inquiry necessary.