Sudan: Complaints About Sudan Internet Blackout

Sudan — All over Sudan people complain to Radio Dabanga about the internet blackout.

Residents of the Sennar capital of Singa reported to Radio Dabanga that they are directly affected by the internet blackout, since they don't have access to vital services as banks and they can't access social media and communicate.

Residents of Ed Damazin in Blue Nile state described the internet blackout as suppression of freedoms and as an increase of economic suffering.

The internet blackout made a great impact on the life of the citizens in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state. Journalist Amin Sinada told Radio Dabanga. "The decision to cut off the internet is an attempt to block news and information to the citizen and it has an economic impact as well."

The Transitional Military Council claims that the internet is a threat to national security. Sinada said this 'justification' can not be accepted.