Sudan: Death Toll in Khartoum Violence Rises to 128

Khartoum — 18 year-old Marwan Tebeidi died at the intensive care unit of El Saha Hospital in Khartoum on Saturday. This brings the total number of dead protestors since June 3 at 128.

Tebeidi was attacked by members of the security forces in Riyadh district in eastern Khartoum on June 7. The attack led to multiple fractures of his skull and jaws and he lost his consciousness.

Marwan was one of the young resistance fighters that put up barricades and participated in rallies during the last months.

The Sudan Doctors Central Committee said in a statement last weekend that it is still unclear how many children, youths, adults and homeless were burned inside the tents at the sit-in in Khartoum on June 3, and how many bodies of people killed have been dumped.