South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula Sends Condolences to Deceased Truck Driver's Family

Minister sends condolences to deceased truck driver's family

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of a truck driver whose vehicle was petrol bombed in the Western Cape earlier this month.

Bernard Groenewald - who sustained serious burn wounds after his truck was targeted on the N1, near Touws River in the early hours of June 2nd - unfortunately succumbed to his injuries yesterday.

Groenewald and his brother-in-law had pulled over on the side of the highway to rest when the truck was petrol bombed.

Transport Ministry Spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine says: "This was a senseless killing, an innocent man was murdered, a husband and contributing member of our society was attacked, heinously. Our condolences to his friends and loved ones, we assure them and the country that we as government are doing our best to restore calm in the trucking industry and ensure that this never happens again".

Minister Mbalula has called on law enforcement to do all possible to bring the arsonists to book and for an end to the terror on our roads.

