18 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Airstrike Kills 2 Al-Shabab Militants in Southern Somalia

The United States military said Monday its special forces killed two al-Shabab militants in an airstrike in southern Somalia on Sunday.

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the strike was conducted in cooperation with Somali government near Jilib, Middle Juba Region.

Since 2017, the U.S. military has stepped up air raids against al-Shabab. The al-Shabab group still controls large parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in the capital Mogadishu.

