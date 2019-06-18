Nigeria: Govt Urged to Provide Tax Waivers for Start-Ups

The President, UNIC Foundation, a non-government organisation (NGO), Dr. Christopher Imumolen, has advised the federal government to provide tax waiver for start-ups to ensure survival of such forms of businesses.

Also, the company has unveiled Shakuku digital marketing space to enable members of the foundation and other interested businessmen and women do business at ease.

Speaking at the launch of the Website recently, Imumolen said: "Government needs to create enabling environment for business to strive and one of the ways is by giving tax waiver when entrepreneurs create amenities that should be created by the government. "For instance, there should be tax waiver for people that are using generators to run their businesses."

He disclosed that his organisation recently launched an empowerment scheme which was geared towards providing grant opportunities to serious entrepreneur who possibly have been frustrated by the present economic challenges.

Imumolen said Shakuku.com.ng was the answer to many businesses and who have been searching for the most affordable means of advertising their products and positioning them for the much desired visibility.

Throwing more light on the Foundation's grant strategy, Imumolen said over four million entrepreneurs in Nigeria would benefit annually from the ongoing business supports designed by his organisation to create jobs and eradicate poverty in Nigeria.

He said, "We discovered that over 70 million Nigerians are unemployed and underemployed. The recent statistic claimed that Nigeria is one of the most difficult places to live.

"So who should the people run to? Is it the government that is still busy with security challenges in the country?

"For us at Unic Foundation, we came up with a system that supports numerous Nigerians by giving them grants to grow their businesses.

"The grant is between N200, 000 to N5 million; we have approved over N500, 000 to 500 people from March to May 2019.

"Our target is to support four million businesses in a year. It is a grant not a loan, because they are not paying back; it's 100 per cent free. This is our way of giving back to the society," he said.