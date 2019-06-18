Cameroon: 2019 AFCON - Indomitable Lions Return Home

The African champions are expected to arrive in the country this Tuesday after holding training camps in Spain and Qatar ahead of the competition in Egypt.

The Indomitable Lions ended their preparations in Doha, Qatar, yesterday, June 17, 2019. The African champions are expected to arrive in the country today Tuesday, June 18, 2019 after holding training camps in Spain and Qatar ahead of the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The team will arrive in the country after drawing 1-1 with Mali on June 14, 2019 at the Wakra Stadium in Doha in a friendly encounter ahead of the AFCON.

Last Friday's match was an opportunity for Head Coach, Clarence Seedorf, to evaluate his players and also the level of preparedness of the team a few days to the kick off of the AFCON. Mali opened scores at the 22nd minute through Koné, but Karl Toko Ekambi equalised for Cameroon at the end of the first half. The match was the second for the Lions during their training abroad. The Indomitable Lions beat the Chipolopolo of Zambia 2-1 in their first friendly match at the training centre of Atletico Madrid on June 9, 2019.

After last Friday's encounter the Indomitable Lions had a break on June 15, 2019 as part of their training for the AFCON. The Lions trained on the gym for their post-game practice. The training included a bike-based recovery programme and stretching. At the end a workout in the pool for those who played more than 50 minutes. For the others, an athletic programme also based on the bike and on the reinforcement of the abdominal strap, proprioception exercises and plyometric training. The Indomitable Lion's training programme ahead of the 2019 AFCON comprised of three friendly matches notably against Zambia, Mali and Spanish Division Two side, Alcorcon. Out of the three encounters the Lions won two matches and drew one. The training in Qatar enabled the Lions to acclimatise with the climate in Egypt.

The Indomitable Lions will continue training in Yaounde and will bid farewell to the Cameroonian football public tomorrow June 19, 2019 in a gala match before heading for the Egyptian campaign on June 20, 2019. The Lions will play their first match against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday June 25, 2019.