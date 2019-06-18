Zimbabwe: Feedback On Proposed Industrial Action

document

We refer to the above and would want to state the following:

On the 24th of May 2019 the Health Apex delivered its notice of intention to embark on an industrial action after the expiring of 14 days unless certain grievances raised had been fully addressed.

The notice period expired on the 13th of June 2019.

On the 14th of June 2019, the Health Apex and the Health Associations convened to review the position in light of the grievances raised. The following Associations were fully represented: Zimbabwe Nurses Association; Nurse Aides Association of Zimbabwe; Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union; Zimbabwe Health Workers Union; Zimbabwe Government Radiographers Association; Zimbabwe Confederation of Midwives; Zimbabwe Pharmacy Technician Association; Government Therapists Association; Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association.

It was noted in the a fore mentioned meeting that whilst there had been some attempt to address minor grievances, the most important grievance relating to remuneration of health workers via-a-vis the current economic climate had been addressed.

In light of the above, the meeting resolved to partially withdraw services for one week concurrently reiterate the need for the Health Service Board to resolve all grievances.

To this end it has been resolved that all health workers will attend work for only two days between the period 17th to 23rd June 2019.

Should the remaining grievances remain unresolved by the close of day on the 23rd of June 2019, all health workers will completely withdraw their lab our from the 24th of June 2019.

We trust the above is clear and that it is in order.

Source: Health Apex Council