Rwanda: Kagame to Speak At European Development Days Summit

President Paul Kagame is today expected to attend this year's European Development Days (EDD) in Brussels, Belgium where he is expected to make a keynote address at the opening ceremony

This year's meeting is under the theme "Inequalities: trends and challenges in the context of globalization".

Hosted by the European Commission, the event was initiated in 2006 by Louis Michel, as Europe's leading forum on International Development to mobilise the 0.7 per cent target for Official Development Aid (ODA).

The forum brings together the development community to share ideas and experiences in ways that inspire new partnerships and innovative solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

Other African Heads of State attending the event include President Macky Sall of Senégal and President Jorge Carlos Fonseca of Cabo Verde.