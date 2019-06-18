Zimbabwe: Bright Castle Apartments, a Home Away From Home

In this highly competitive age, where sometimes conventional hotel etiquette ceases to be fashionable for travellers, be it on business or leisure, a serviced apartment is an ideal home, and more so, if you are in Harare, Bright Castle Apartments is a classic example of a beacon of comforts and a fantasy of experience.

Situated in the heart of the City, along the buzzing Samora Machel Avenue opposite the majestic Holiday Inn hotel, as if confrontational, the biblical allegory of a David and Goliath quickly comes to mind, defiant, elegant, Bright Castle Apartments's grandeur, a miniature reflection of its imposing neighbour is a pure master stroke.

The fully furnished apartment presents a homely environment perfect for group travel or family partying with two exquisite bedroom suits, a contemporary lounge with well cushioned leather sofas, spacious dining space, and kitchenette with perfect cooking facilities.

The bathing room is neatly furnished with a bathing tub and state of the art toiletry facilities while a neatly curved garden awaits the apartment's occupants in the warming embrace of Harare's healing sunshine.

One of the master bedrooms at Bright Castle Apartments.

Not only is it a cheaper and a much flexible domicile, serviced apartments are the in-thing world over suiting all travellers' tastes.

"With hotels becoming expensive, I noticed a gap that needed to be filled for a cheaper alternative type of accommodation with the same welcoming comforts as that of a hotel. This is a growing concern worldwide. People want more space, a space that caters for large groups, allows them to make their own meals which is not the case with hotels," Tsitsi Chinyandura, director at Bright Castle Apartments and Holiday Homes said.

Tsitsi Chinyandura, Founder and Director of Bright Castle Apartments and Holiday Homes.

But it's the independence of choice for travellers that give this apartment an edge over others, the luxury of self-catering services, unlimited privacy and the spacious environs perfect for tourist precincts.

This gives travellers a taste of what it feels like to be a local.

Stay duration is optional, ranging from a night, a week, a fortnight up to a month long.

"Our clientele mainly consists of business travellers and overseas visitors that is the Diaspora market i.e Zimbabweans living in Europe, nationals from other Asian countries as well as African countries travelling for business and locals residing out of the capital city coming to Harare on both personal and business grounds also on long or short stays particularly from Bulawayo, Mutare and Masvingo," added Chinyandura.

Part of the kitchen comprising at Bright Castle Apartments.

For as little as US$ 50, travellers can make use of the 2 bedrooms for a night while a single bedroom per night costs US$ 40, on top of full use of other services such as self-catering services, an exquisite lounge, complimentary wifi, daily cleaning services offered, security personnel on site and airport pick-ups.

Prices are negotiable for long stays at the apartment.

Opened in April 2018, Bright Castle Apartments and Holiday Homes has already casts its presence among the royalty of hospitality in Harare, and is determined to reach far much greater heights in the not so distant future, with plans to expand to other cities across the country on the horizon.