18 June 2019

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Fistball Squad Readies to Represent Continent At World Championship

The senior men's fistball team is hard at work training ahead of their appearance at the IFA Fistball World Championship in Winterthur, Switzerland slated for August, an official said.

The squad is Africa's only representative will be in Group D, alongside; Denmark, Australia, Netherlands and Japan, Namibia Fistball Association spokesperson, Helmo Minz said.

"Since the beginning of February, we have been training against local clubs in the country. From this week onward the team will have two national team practice sessions additionally to their club training session once a week, so it will be three sessions per week," he said

Furthermore, Minz said the team will have two more training camps on weekends before their departure.

"The team is clearly getting fitter by the week and they are showing an overall increase in performance and skill when compared to the beginning of the year," he added.

According to Minz the final selection of the squad was made in April and eight players were selected.

Earlier in February, Minz said the squad had been struggling with funds, but according to him, through various initiatives over the past months, they have managed to raise enough to travel to Switzerland with most expenses covered.

