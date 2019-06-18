Kenya: State House Defends Kenyatta's Outburst, Says He's Had It

Nairobi — State House has now defended President Uhuru Kenyatta's outburst on Sunday, where he told off Mount Kenya leaders engaging in what he termed as petty politics at the expense of serving people.

His spokesperson Kanze Dena on Tuesday said the President's "elasticity limit" is over.

She revealed that President Kenyatta is set to embark on a nationwide development tour, "where he will be seen launching projects."

The President's remarks have elicited mixed reactions across the country, with some leaders faulting him for taking a religious podium to condemn them.

Using the Kikuyu dialect, the President said, "the thugs we have chosen and are politicking should not think I am their small boy."

No amount of political noise, the President vowed, will stop him "from taking the path I have made and where I want to take my people ."

To some political pundits, the sentiments were directed to the Tanga Tanga movement, an amorphous group of politicians affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto while others believe it was a blank condemnation to all leaders engaging in politics within the Mount Kenya region.

Addressing journalists, The State House spokesperson dismissed perceived divisions between the President and his Deputy Ruto, saying the two leaders are "reading from the same book."

"Those are rumours driven by those who want to see the President and his Deputy divided," she said while pointing out that the President made his statement, in the presence of his deputy.

She added that "the Deputy President also said he was overseeing Government projects in the same venue."

The President's backyard has been in the centre of national politics, with factions after the other forming, as leaders strategically position themselves ahead of 2021 General elections.

It is either Kieleweke, Tanga Tanga or the recently launched Team Wanjiku, affiliated to legislator Moses Kuria - who is the President's Member of Parliament in Gatundu South Constituency.