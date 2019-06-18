18 June 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: U.S. Embassy Says Not Taking New Kenyan Notes Yet

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The US Embassy in Kenya says it has not started using the new Kenyan currency notes already in circulation to process visa applications.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the embassy stated that it is still developing procedures to accept the new currencies.

It pointed out that until these procedures are in place, consular applicants will only be able to pay for services using the previous Kenyan notes.

"We appreciate your understanding as we work closely with the Government of Kenya to put the necessary processes in place as soon as possible," it stated.

The new generation notes were launched on June 1 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and are already in the market.

Kenya

Joseph Irungu's Second Bail Request Rejected

Mr Joseph Irungu, who has been charged with the murder of Monicah Kimani alongside her fiancé Jacque Maribe, will… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.