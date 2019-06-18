Kenya: Underage 'Sex Slaves' Rescued After Police Raid Eastleigh Brothel

Police on Sunday night rescued five minors in a suspected brothel in Eastleigh, Nairobi with one girl found fighting for her life in a city hospital after a forced abortion went wrong.

A woman identified only as 'VIP' is suspected to have trafficked the young girls from Mandera by promising them that she would take them to school in the city, only for them to end up being forced to sleep with different men.

The girl told journalists that she had been working at the brothel and when she got pregnant the said woman kicked her in the stomach after finding out that her brother was responsible.

PREGNANT

When police officers raided the brothel they found the girl, who is believed to have been four months pregnant, writhing in pain before she was taken to Nairobi Women's Hospital.

During the raid on the brothel, which is located on 12th Avenue, Eastleigh, police found sex enhancement drugs, codeine, syringes and Sheesha pots.

Some of the male clients are believed to come from abroad and choose the girls via photos which are shared before the girls are taken to the lodges.