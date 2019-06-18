Ghana: Chief Justice Orders Closedown of District Court '2' Adjabeng

The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo has directed the closedown of District Court '2' Adjabeng, effective June 7, 2019.

The decision to close down the court was taken following the visit of the Chief Justice to the District Court, Adjabeng, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, as part of her tour of courts in the Greater Accra Region, said a statement copied to the Ghanaian Times by the Judicial Service.

The statement said that it was noted that the District Court '2' was in a deplorable state and was totally unfit for its purpose.

Consequently, the statement said all cases at the District Court '2' have thus been transferred to the District Court '1', Adjabeng.

The statement said the decision was in the best interest of lawyers, litigants, and the general public.

"We regret any inconvenience this decision may cause to lawyers, court users and the general public.

"We wish to assure our stakeholders and the general public that this decision is in the best interest of all parties and count on their cooperation in this matter."