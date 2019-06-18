Ghana: Prisoner Remanded for Assaulting Colleague

Kumasi — A 46-year-old prisoner at the Kumasi Central Prisons was remanded by Kumasi district court for allegedly assaulting his colleague inmate.

Kwadwo Gyanko, was said to have subjected his colleague inmate, Anyiri Kakraba, to severe beatings for shaving his (Kakraba) beard.

While Gyanko is already serving five years imprisonment for stealing and escaping from unlawful custody, Kakraba is serving 20 years for defilement.

Gyanko, a mechanic, pleaded not guilty to unlawful assault charge during his first appearance at the court on Monday June 17, 2019, and he was remanded into prisons custody to reappear before the court on July 1, 2019.

Police Inspector Emmanuel Nkansah told the court presided by Mrs Christine Cann that Gyanko and Kakraba were in the same segregation cell at the prisons.

He said on May 12, 2019, at about 6:00pm, Gyanko saw Kakraba shaving his beard, and he (Gyanko) asked Kakraba to stop shaving as the hair would pollute the drinking water in their cell.

According to Inspector Nkansah, Kakraba became offended, leading to confrontation between them, and Gyanko assaulted Kakraba.

Gyanko was said to have pinned Kakraba, who was bleeding profusely from his forehead, to the ground, and the inmates raised the alarm and the prison authorities rushed to the cell to separate them, and rushed Kakraba to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The prosecution said on May 16, 2019, the prison authorities lodged a complaint at the central police station at Kumasi, leading to investigations into the incidence.