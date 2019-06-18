Kenya: Blogger Robert Alai at DCI for Grilling Over Wajir Attack Photo

Controversial blogger Robert Alai was on Tuesday morning taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, Kiambu road, for questioning.

The questioning comes after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the National Police Service warned Kenyans against posting on social media gruesome photos from Saturday's Wajir terror attack that killed scores of Administration Police officers.

Blogger Alai was singled out after posting pictures of the bodies of the police officers whose vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Saturday.

Both the Police and NCIC ordered those who have been sharing the photos to pull them down.

"We condemn this act in the strongest terms possible the sharing of these photos as it can be construed as glorifying acts of terrorism," police spokesman Charles Owino said in a statement.

In his defence, the blogger argued that he posted the photos because 'police officers have asked me to help highlight their issues'.

At least seven officers were killed over the weekend with Al-Shabaab militants claiming responsibility for the attack in Konton area, Wajir County where the police vehicle exploded after it ran over an explosive.

The officers were on their way to rescue three National Police Reservists who were abducted last week.