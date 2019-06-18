South Africa: Another Delay in Former Bryanston High School Coach's Sexual Harassment Case

The 33-year-old former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexual harassment made another brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The matter was postponed again - this time to give the defence an opportunity to consult with the accused and to obtain documents which will determine how many counts he will be charged with.

The former sports coach, who cannot be named until he pleads, was dismissed from the high school on March 1, after a disciplinary panel of three presiding officers found him guilty of all counts of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement.

The decision to fire the accused came after he was arrested in January, when a 17-year-old pupil and her mother opened a sexual offences case.

The alleged incidents of sexual assault were said to have taken place during netball matches and on school outings between 2017 and 2018. A parent of one of the complainants confirmed this to News24, it was reported earlier.

The accused is due back in court on July 23.

Source: News24