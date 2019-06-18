Namibia: Nine Shacks Destroyed in Fire

A fire destroyed eight shacks at Mondesa, Swakopmund, on Friday, but no one was injured.

The fire started at around noon at one of the shacks, and spread to the other eight shacks inside the yard.

Acting regional crime investigations coordinator Daniel Gurirab told the media on Friday that the cause of the fire could not be established yet.

"It is suspected that the owner of the shack where the fire started forgot to switch off the stove when the whole Swakopmund experienced a power outage in the morning. This might have been the cause," he said.

He also suspects that the spread could have been aggravated by strong east winds during that time. The Swakopmund fire brigade extinguished the fire, but this could not save the owners' belongings.

Erongo community policing affairs officer, Ileni Shapumba encouraged the community to offer assistance to the victims through the office of the Swakopmund mayor, which has an assistance fund for fire victims.