South Africa: Basic Education Hosts South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod, 25 to 28 Jun

press release

The South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod (SASCE), remains one of the most crucial school enrichment programmes that promote unity in diversity, national reconciliation, a new South African National Identity, social transformation and social cohesion among learners. The 2019 edition, which celebrate the 19th year of the competition, will showcase what has since 2016 continued to be a significant partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, the annual ABC Motsepe South African School Choral Eisteddfod, the school choral and traditional music competition also known as the ABC Motsepe SASCE.

The ABC Motsepe SASCE, is one of the Department's most significant cultural events on the annual school calendar. The aim of the competition is to enhance the various singing talents of the South African learners through various stage performances and music. It works towards this vision by addressing embedded cultural, traditional and indigenous messages and meanings that promote nation-building, build a sense of belonging, and help define a South African national identity.

The Department values this programme as it resonates well with Government's vision to improve the quality of life for all citizens, free the potential of each person and build a united and democratic country. Music, like all other forms of cultural expression, is an important weapon of education. So much is invested in this exercise precisely because it advances the holistic development of the young, preparing them for constructive lives fulfilling to themselves, their country and their people.

The year 2019 marks the year in which South Africa celebrates 25 years of democracy. It is also a year in which we, as a people, reflect on the past, its challenges and successes and the strides we have made, as a country, in advancing and redressing the injustices of the past but also, looking forward into the future. The theme for this years' edition is "Celebrating 25 years of our Democracy".

Learners will compete under various categories that includes Solo Soprano, Mezzo Soprano, Solo Tenor, Solo Bass, Duet, Small ensemble. More than 7 000 learners from all nine provinces are expected to participate in this year's competition with an expected daily attendance of 5000 plus members of the audience made up of parents, educators and the general public over the four (4) days of the competition.

The provinces have concluded their provincial championships and are now getting ready to compete with each other for the national honours. The winning schools representing all nine provinces will converge for the 2019 edition of the ABC Motsepe SASCE National Championships taking place from Tuesday, 25 June to Friday, June 28 2019 at Rhema Bible Church, in Randburg, Johannesburg. The programme starts at 8am daily.

Media is requested to complete the attached accreditation form and email it back to: lerefolo.s@dbe.gov.za and khala.t@dbe.gov.za by Friday, 21 June 2019.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education