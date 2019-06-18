Nigeria: AFN Board Member Rosa Collins Breaks Silence On 'Missing' IAAF U.S.$130,000

A board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Rosa Collins has accused the sports ministry of trying to block investigations into how the $130,000 erroneously sent to Nigeria by World Athletics governing body, IAAF two years ago was spent.

Collins, a former Nigeria and African triple jump champion, has urged the Permanent Secretary in the sports ministry, Olusade Adesola to act in the interest of the nation and its athletes rather than shield corrupt practices, which the present government frowns at.

Last week, another board member of the AFN, Brown Ebewele drew the attention of the presidency to the alleged attempt by some top officials in the sports ministry to cover those already penciled down for investigation over the IAAF 'missing' fund.

In her submission yesterday, Collins said: "We had a meeting concerning the misappropriated $130,000 and we resolved to investigate the circumstances surrounding the said fund.

"But since that meeting ended, the permanent secretary has refused to instruct the AFN secretary-general to call another meeting so that the panel that was set up can begin its work.

"There is also the issue of the technical director and athletes' representative, Sunday Adeleye, who has been recalled by the athletes. There is a letter drafted by the ministry authenticating the recall of Adeleye by the athletes.

"But it has not been acted upon by the permanent secretary. We wonder if he is acting in the interest of the sport or sweeping corruption under the carpet." She added that the investigating panel already had some documents on who signed for the money, stating that it was important that Nigerians know what happened with regards to how money was spent without the approval of the AFN board.