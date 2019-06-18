Nigeria: ICPC Investigates N18 Billion Questionable Constituency Projects in Enugu, Kogi, Others

Abuja — The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said it had begun investigation of alleged fraudulent constituency projects and others worth N18,139,631,920 in 12 states.

A document obtained by The Guardian yesterday revealed that at least five projects had been identified for tracking in each state for the first phase of the exercise, which commences today in 12 states across the six geo-political zones of the country from today.

In North Central, Kogi and Benue had been selected, while Adamawa and Bauchi are to be spotlighted in North East; Sokoto and Kano for North West; Imo and Enugu go for South East while South West has Lagos and Osun for probe.

In South South, Akwa Ibom and Edo have been picked for inquiries.According to the information, the tracking team is mandated to monitor in collaboration with critical stakeholders the implementation of constituency projects from inception to completion, make recoveries from inflated ones and under-performed or non-performing contractors.

Also they are mandated to track contracting companies for all statutory regulatory compliance, including but not limited to, tax obligations.

Other Organisations involved in the process are the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS); Budget Office of the Federation; Office of the Accountant General of the Federation; Premium Times; International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR); Public and Private Development Centre; Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP); Community for Peace and Corrupt-free Society and BudgIT.

The release added that site visits in each state by the tracking team would involve ICPC and representatives of other members of the steering committee as well as a competent officer from the executing agency for each project.