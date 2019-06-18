Nigeria: Naccima, Mauritius Chambers Sign MoU

National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajia Saratu Iya Aliyu, and her counterpart from the Mauritius Chambers Of Commerce, Mr. V. Marday, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the just-concluded World Chambers Congress, which was held in Rio, Brazil.

The event took place on the sidelines of the Congress, with the MoU designed to promote closer collaboration between both chambers, to promote the private sector and business services between members of both chambers.

The MoU will also cover cooperation in the areas of investment in textile and tourism, fisheries development, and financial services.

Another major focus of the MoU is sharing of experience in the area of harnessing opportunities under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), an area in which Mauritius is known to have excelled by exporting textile and other goods to the U.S. and other markets.

A delegation from the MCCI is expected to visit NACCIMA in due course to meet members to discuss arrangements for a Trade

Exhibition, Business to Business meetings, and discussions on joint ventures between interested members of both chambers.