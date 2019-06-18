South Africa: Proteas - Henderson Hails Tahir As 'Great Example'

Birmingham — Proteas spin bowling coach Claude Henderson says Imran Tahir is the perfect example for young cricketers to look up to.

The 40-year-old Tahir, South Africa's oldest ever player at a World Cup, will retire from ODI cricket at the end of the tournament.

He is showing no signs of slowing down, though, and with 8 wickets to his name Tahir is South Africa's leading wicket-taker at the 2019 showpiece so far.

His 4/29 against minnows Afghanistan in Cardiff on Saturday went a long way towards securing the Proteas their first win of the tournament, and Tahir's words afterwards were an indication of exactly how much playing for South Africa still means to him.

According to Henderson, who played in 4 ODIs for the Proteas in 2001, Tahir is the epitome of what the modern day cricketer should be.

"Imran, as we all know, has been a star for this team," Henderson said.

"He has proven that he can perform even when under pressure and he is a big pressure. He is a big player for us."

"He is a in a good space, bowling well and he is excited. He is loving every minute and has great passion ... what a great example for any young cricketer."

A look at the Edgbaston wicket suggests that it could be flat for Wednesday's crucial clash between the Proteas and New Zealand, but Henderson believes that Tahir will be a key figure for South Africa.

"Edgbaston in the past has always been a bit slower so spinners can come into the game, but we will have to look at the weather," he said.

Play on Wednesday starts at 11:30 (SA time).

Source: Sport24