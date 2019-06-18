Nigeria: Emir Canvasses Patronage of Locally-Made Goods

Birnin Kebbi — The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Dr. Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, has urged Nigerians to patronise indigenous goods and services.

The monarch said this when the organising committee of the Kebbi Cultural Day, under the auspices of Kebbi State Chapter of Hill-Top Creative Arts Foundation, paid him a courtesy visit.

Bashar observed that Nigerians have preference for goods in foreign labels, yet they were manufactured in Nigeria under licence of foreign countries.He lamented that such attitude contributed to disappearance of our hitherto culturally revered material goods, which used to be highly competitive in the global arena.

The royal father commended the foresight of the foundation to reflect on the fast eroding cultural practices of the people, in favour of other imported cultures and seeking to awaken the consciousness of the people of Kebbi State towards revival of their diversely yet rich cultural heritage. The Emir pledged to support the effort of the organisers of the event and prayed to Allah, to make it a success.