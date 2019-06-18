15 June 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula Urges Long Weekend Road Users to Exercise Caution

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged road users to exercise extreme caution this long weekend.

It comes as two people were killed and around 80 others were injured in a collision involving a bus, a bakkie and an SUV on the R71 between Letsitele and Gravelotte in Limpopo on Saturday morning.

While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined, the Transport Ministry has called on road users to be careful: "This long weekend also marks the

beginning of school holidays for public schools, please be careful as you travel to your holiday destinations, celebrate Father's Day and commemorate Youth Day.

We don't want festive occasions to turn into somber events. Please obey the rules of the road", said ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine.

The minister has sent his condolences to those who have lost loved ones in this crash and has wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

