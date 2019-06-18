Africa: Tough Talk By the AU and Us Looks Unlikely to Dislodge Sudan's Military Junta

analysis

Khartoum's military leaders are shrugging off the pressure on them mainly because of support from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt. And with sanctions against Sudan a distinct possibility, how will South Africa vote?

Despite growing pressure on the Sudanese military junta by the African Union and now the US, the Arab Spring which until recently looked so promising in that country, is wilting.

As in other countries like Egypt, it's now fairly clear that the Sudanese military helped get rid of President Omar al-Bashir on 11 April 2019 only to entrench its own power, not to usher in civilian democracy.

Last week US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Tibor Nagy and newly-appointed US Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan Donald Booth met the leader of the Sudanese junta - the Transitional Military Council (TMC) - General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, and were "frank and direct" in their demands for the military to return swiftly to good-faith negotiations with civilian protesters aimed at handing over power to a civilian government.

Nagy warned that: "The United States has an arsenal of tools that are both positive and negative, and we absolutely reserve the right to use them as we deem fit...