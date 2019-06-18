Nigeria: Plateau Hospital Hands Over Stolen Baby to Rightful Parents

Jos — Management of Plateau Specialists Hospital in Jos, the state capital yesterday handed over a baby who was stolen from her mother in the hospital two weeks ago to her rightful parents with a promise to "immortalise the baby" and beef up security in the hospital to forestall a repeat of the incident.

The baby was recovered five days ago but was yet to be handed over to the parents. The hospital had said the baby was sick and needed to be given urgent medical attention.

Acting Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr. Philemon Golwa, who officially handed over the baby to her mother, Mary Chukwuebuka, yesterday, charged the parents to take proper care of the baby, as she is a special gift judging from the circumstance where she was abducted and later found.

"The police are trying to unravel how the baby was taken from the ward and how she found her way to another hospital. For us here, we celebrate with the parents. We have seen our lapses. After this, we will take some measures to correct the abnormalities," he said.

Expressing their gratitude, parents of the baby, Nwagod and Mary Chukuwebuka, appreciated all those who stood by them to ensure the baby was recovered, saying they have decided to name the baby, Onyiyechi, meaning God's gift.