South Africa: Alleged Durban Cop Killers Face More Charges

Four of the men accused of killing two Durban metro police officers face more charges, the Verulam Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

Their bail application, which was set down for Friday, has been postponed.

Outside of court, it emerged that the extra charges relate to a house robbery they allegedly committed after the cops' murder.

Accused teen Nkululeko Zuma, 19, returned to court in crutches after he was injured during his arrest. He has been charged alongside Musawenkosi Ndebele, 22, Bonginkosi Msomi, 20, and Thamsanqa Mabaso, 29.

They are accused of gunning down Sergeant Zephinia Dladla, 61, and Constable Sonto Mhlanga, 40, who were guarding the home of Ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi, near Phoenix, last month.

Zulu told News24 that he was assigned the protection detail following an assessment by the eThekwini metro and police.

He said that service delivery protesters had been marching on homes of politicians in the province and his was earmarked as in need of protection.

Director for eThekwini Metro North Region Vasantha Singh previously said that both officers had been in line for progression in their careers.

Dladla was at the cusp of retirement while Mhlanga had heard that she would be promoted to a position in the King Shaka International Airport two weeks before she was killed.

The accused's bail hearing is expected to take place on June 26.

Source: News24