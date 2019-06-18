South Africa: SONA - All You Need to Know About Road Closures and Alternative Routes

Motorists and residents in Cape Town have been urged to be aware of temporary road closures and parking restrictions in and around Parliament when the State of the Nation Address (SONA) is held on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second SONA this year at 19:00 on Thursday, following his party's successful results in May's general elections and his subsequent re-election as head of state.

The City of Cape Town has urged road users to be aware that there will be limited road closures on the day, which will also be in effect for rehearsals on Tuesday and Wednesday for three-hour periods. On Thursday, the same temporary road closures in the Cape Town CBD will take effect from 06:00 until midnight.Road users are asked to acquaint themselves with the closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Road closures for rehearsals from 17:00-23:59 on 18-19 June

Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Strand Streets Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets St John's Street: between Vrede and Roeland Streets Hope Street between Roeland and Glynn Streets Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streetss Spin / Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament Streets Parliament Street: from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Streets Lower Buitenkant Street: between Strand and Darling Streets

Temporary road closures on 20 June from 06:00 to 23:45

Church Square Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets Closure of Company's Garden Government Avenue from Orange Street to Wale Street Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street St Johns Street from Roeland Street to Vrede Street Gallery Lane Bouquet Street Hope Street between Roeland and Glynn Streets Wesley Street between Buitenkant and Hope Streets Glynn Street between Buitenkant and Hope Streets Wale Street: between Queen Victoria and Adderley Streets Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets Spin Street and Mostert Street between Corporation and Parliament Streetss Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street

Road closure: 17:00 to 20:00 on 20 June

Buitenkant Street between Roeland and Strand Streets

Road closure: 17:45 to 19:30 on 20 June

Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3) Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3) N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre

Road closure: 18:00 to 19:30 on 20 June

Roeland Street, between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets

Parking restrictions from 23:59 on Wednesday, 19 June to 23:45 on Thursday, 20 June

Klipper Road: between Main Road and M3 M3: between Princess Ann and Philip Kgosana Drive(De Waal Drive) Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands Church Square, corner of Spin and Parliament Streets Roeland Street: between Plein and Brandweer Streetss Plein Street: between Roeland and Long Market Street Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Streets Parliament Street: between Longmarket and Bureau Streets Hatfield and St John's Streets: between Roeland and Orange Streetss Adderley Street: between Wale Street and Longmarket Street St Mary's Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet and Roeland Streets Gallery Lane Queen Victoria Street Commercial Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets Barrack Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets Albertus Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets Caledon Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets Mostert Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and St Georges Mall Wale Street up to Queen Victoria Street Hope Street from Roeland to Wesley Street Longmarket to Barrack Street Darling Street between Corporation and Buitenkant Streets Corporation between Longmarket and Barrack Streets Glynn and Wesley Street between Hope Street and Buitenkant Streets Buitenkant Street between Glynn and Wesley Street Avenue Street and Paddock Street Church Street from St Georges Mall to Adderley Street Long Market Street from St George Mall to Adderley Street Shortmarket and St Georges Mall

Alternative Routes

Road users are advised to use the following alternative routes to the City Bowl during the event:

From the N2 (Settler's Way): use the N1, FW de Klerk Blvd via M5 (Black River Parkway), or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Dr).

From the M3 (Union Ave): use the M5 (Black River Parkway) and N1 (FW de Klerk Blvd) or M4 (Main Rd), onto Victoria Rd, right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD. Note Tennant, De Villiers is closed; no access to Roeland St; Annandale/Orange St. Use lower CBD and circle around. Unless it's for local access into the residential areas. Right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD.

Outer CBD Circle Road: Use the following ring route to/from the area of the CBD affecting you:

Christiaan Barnard Rd, FW De Klerk BLD, Buitengracht, Buitensingel St, Orange St, Jutland Ave, Tennant St. (Controlled closure, local access only).

