18 June 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Pays Millions to Mobile Money Clients

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Phyllis Birori

Kigali — MTN Rwanda has started paying out Frw93 million (US$102 762) interest to its 2,7 million Mobile Money customers for the first quarter of 2019.

Payment of interest is in accordance with the E-money regulations set by the Central Bank of Rwanda to give Mobile Money customers interest earned on MTN's escrow accounts.

This interest is calculated on an average monthly basis on the subscriber's wallet closing balances and awarded on a quarterly basis.

MTN's Chief Business and Corporate Affairs Officer, Chantal Kagame, said, the company was committed to ensuring that customers reap the benefits of using the Mobile Money service.

"With more and more digital transactions being done as we move towards a cashless society, we encourage our customers maintain an end of day balance on their wallets that earn them interest," she said.

Kagame also encouraged Rwandans to always transact using Mobile Money as a faster and safer way that reduces the bulkiness of carrying cash, improve overall efficiency in doing business and ultimately, save money.

In line with the Rwandan government drive for a cashless society, the penetration Mobile Money in the country has seen a continuous rise.

"MTN Mobile Money services have brightened the lives of all our customers as well as played a big role in developing Rwanda's financial infrastructure," Kagame said.

Rwanda

Kagame to Speak At European Development Days Summit

The forum brings together the development community to share ideas and experiences in ways that inspire new partnerships… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.