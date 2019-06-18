Liberia: WCO Trains LRA Staff

A weeklong training highlighting key components of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Time Release Study (TRS) commences in Monrovia.

Over 30 participants from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), customs related government agencies and representatives from business institutions in the private sector are attending the training, which focuses on modernizing customs operations and processes to enhance revenue collection.

According to the LRA, the exercise will upgrade the skills of participants in the areas of customs and import processes, process mapping, customs reform initiatives and modernization programs, among others.

"This training is important in a sense that it is in line with our plans to move over to a modernized customs sector, which requires people with the requisite skills to help facilitate trade and ensure that our borders are properly protected," says LRA Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah.

CG Nah urges participants to make the best use of the opportunity in learning new skills which will augment their output in performing their assigned roles in customs operations.

The Commissioner General lauds the WCO for organizing the training, describing it as a vital boost in supporting the Authority's quest toward migrating to a modern customs environment.

WCO's Technical Attaché, Compliance and Facilitation Directorate OluimoDiaiTavira Da Silva, note the training takes into account the basic methodology of the Time Release Study, and will identify challenges and opportunities in customs operations in Liberia.

"We are here to work along with you to identify problems affecting Liberia's customs operations so as to formulate solutions in addressing them," he says.

The WCO Time Release Study is a strategic and internationally recognized tool to measure the actual time required for the release and/or clearance of goods, from the time of arrival until the physical release of cargo. It works to mitigate bottlenecks in the trade flow process, taking necessary measures to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of border procedures.

The methodology is currently being used by several countries to address issues of trade related factors.