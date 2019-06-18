Liberia: Golden Image Awards Kick Off Today

press release

The 2019 Golden Image Award National Secretariat and the Liberia Crusaders for Peace have officially announced that this year's event formally gets underway on July 18th, 2019 at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia. The event is Liberia's premier award program that recognizes the talents and contributions of individuals in all aspects of life from a broad spectrum of society.

The key Architect of the program, Liberia's Culture Ambassador JuliEndee says this year 's event will take on a different dimension, awarding only women, while acknowledging the enormous contributions and support of Liberia's dynamic Feminist in Chief and principal He-for-She partner, as a forerunner for women empowerment in Liberia.

She noted that this year's anniversary will primarily focus on celebrating women of substance globally, with the theme: "stop the violence against women," as international women share the stage with Liberian women.The award which is the 9th edition will also place highlight on adolescent girls in Nimba and Grand Bassa counties.

Ambassador Endee has spoken of the need to keep elevating the profile and sacrifices of women for their role in development and the socio-economic and political advancement of our country.

The Culture Ambassador says the 2019 Golden Image Award is particularly unique as it coincides with the National Patriotic Initiative, "Show Love" campaign that has been ongoing for several months, intended to promote love, peace and tolerance among Liberians, with emphasis on maintaining the peace in the country.