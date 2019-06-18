18 June 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: LFA Awards Night Set for August 23, 2019

The Liberia Football Association 2019 national league awards night is set for 23rd August in Monrovia.

According to the LFA, there will be a nomination process for the individuals award this year that started Saturday, June 15, 2019 will continue to July 5, 2019.

Panel will review nomination for each individual's title award and produce a short list of three persons per title for voting.

The panel will have a press conference to reveal the short list to the general public on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Board Room of the LFA and voting begins on July 9, 2019 and ends August 9, 2019 at midnight.

Categories for the awards are First Division, Second Division and Women's Division; the individual awards for each category are Most Valuable Player, Best Defender, Best Goalkeeper, Best Sports Reporter, Best Referee and Best Coach, respectively, among other categories. By Sally Gaye

